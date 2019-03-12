Skip to Main Content
NHL investigating possible use of homophobic slur in Lightning-Leafs game
NHL investigating possible use of homophobic slur in Lightning-Leafs game

The incident occurred near the end of the second period of Tampa's 6-2 win in Toronto on Monday.
The incident occurred near the end of the second period of Tampa's 6-2 win in Toronto on Monday.

