Skip to Main Content
New Zealand's Alice Robinson takes giant slalom World Cup title in Slovenia 
Sports·Video

New Zealand's Alice Robinson takes giant slalom World Cup title in Slovenia 

Robinson posts a combined two-run time of 1:54.32 seconds in Kranjska Gora. 
Robinson posts a combined two-run time of 1:54.32 seconds in Kranjska Gora.  1:39
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports