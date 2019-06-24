Neil Davidson
John Herdman says lessons to be learned from Gold Cup collapse
The post-mortem is in on Canada's Gold Cup campaign and coach John Herdman has plenty to chew on. He believes the emotional fallout from the Canadian men's shock 3-2 quarter-final loss to Haiti last month was compounded by the team's success going into the tournament.
Canadian women's rugby 7s team ready to defend Pan Am gold
With a blend of experience and youth, Canada begins defence of its Pan Am Games title in Lima on Friday against Mexico. Team captain and 2015 champion Kayla Moleschi says there are plenty of players ready for their close-up.
Depleted Wolfpack clinch Betfred Championship with 16th straight win
The Toronto Wolfpack clinched the regular-season title in the second-tier Betfred Championship on Sunday, running its rugby league win streak to 16 games with a hard-fought 24-19 comeback victory over the hometown Widnes Vikings.
Canada's rugby women bound for Rugby League World Cup
Canada has been confirmed as one of eight women's teams in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. The other participants are host England, defending champion Australia, Brazil, the Cook Islands, France, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
TFC continues 2nd-half resurgence with win over Red Bulls
Jozy Altidore scored a highlight-reel goal, and host Toronto FC defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on Wednesday night in MLS play.
Wolfpack unbeaten in 15 after holding off resilient Rovers
The Toronto Wolfpack ran its winning streak to 15 games atop the second-tier Betfred Championship on Saturday, hanging on for a hard-fought 22-18 rugby league victory over the visiting Featherstone Rovers.
Canadian women's soccer team drops to No. 7 in FIFA rankings
Canada has dropped two places to No. 7 in the FIFA world rankings after exiting in the round of 16 at the recent Women's World Cup.
Toronto Wolfpack extend win streak to 14
Gareth O'Brien celebrated his 200th career game with 18 points Saturday as the Toronto Wolfpack, surviving a sloppy start, defeated Halifax RLFC 34-12 to extend their rugby league win streak to 14 games.
Canada's Mike Woods gearing up for 1st Tour de France appearance
Canadian Mike Woods remembers growing up watching the Tour de France. Now the 32-year-old from Ottawa wants to give viewers back home something to cheer about. Woods, in his first Tour de France, is aiming for a stage win.
Canadian men look to book 1st-ever Olympic ticket at North America rugby qualifier
The Canadian men's rugby sevens team looks to join Canada's women this weekend in booking its ticket to the 2020 Olympics.
Canada ready to face elite opposition at Women's Rugby Super Series
After seeing limited action since finishing fifth at the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, Canada will test itself against the world's best at the Women's Rugby Super Series in Chula Vista, Calif. The round-robin event runs Friday through July 14.
Christine Sinclair passed on crucial penalty kick in loss to Sweden and many are wondering why
When Janine Beckie and not Christine Sinclair walked to the penalty spot Monday in Canada's Women's World Cup loss to Sweden with a chance to tie the game at 1-1, many wondered why.
5th-ranked Canada eliminated by Sweden in round of 16
Canada's campaign for the Women's World Cup ended Monday with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Sweden that saw the Canadians miss a chance to tie the game from the penalty spot.
Raptors' Serge Ibaka flashes his style at Paris Fashion Week
Serge Ibaka is looking good in Paris. The Toronto Raptors big man is enjoying Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020, showing off a colourful wardrobe.
Margin for error shrinks as Canada enters deep waters of knockout stage
Despite a somewhat deflating loss to the Netherlands to wrap up the preliminary round, Canada still has everything to play for at the Women's World Cup. The fifth-ranked Canadians have a date with ninth-ranked Sweden on Monday in the round-of-16 in Paris.
