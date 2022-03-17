No. 11 Michigan pulls away from No. 6 Colorado State

Freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard, helping the 11th-seeded Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63 on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Collins, pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante' Jones was out with a concussion, had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 31 minutes. He came in averaging less than 10 minutes per game.

Big man Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Eli Brooks had 16 points and Caleb Houstan, of Mississauga, Ont., added 13 for the Wolverines (18-14), who will face either third-seeded Tennessee or 14th-seeded Longwood in the second round of the South Region on Saturday.

The Wolverines, highly touted at the beginning of the season, squeaked into the tournament thanks largely to their stout schedule. Howard was suspended for five games down the stretch for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the postgame handshake line, and Michigan hasn't won two straight games in more than a month.

Dischon Thomas scored 15 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting for Colorado State (25-6), and Mountain West Conference player of the year David Roddy had 13 points and six rebounds.

Providence 66, South Dakota State 57

Al Durham had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Jared Bynum made three big free throws with 29.9 seconds left as Providence snapped the longest winning streak in college basketball by beating South Dakota State 66-57.

The fourth-seeded Friars (26-5) advanced to face Iowa or Richmond in the Midwest Region on Saturday.

It was a typical grind for the Big East regular-season champions. The Friars' turnaround season after going 13-13 in 2020-21 now includes 16 victories by single-digits.

The Jackrabbits (30-6) came in on a 21-game winning streak and were a popular pick to spring the tournament's first upset.

So popular that it really wouldn't have been much of an upset. The Friars were only a two-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

All those close games have led to some calling Providence the luckiest team in America. The Friars like to think of themselves as a gritty team that makes winning plays late in close games — as they did Thursday.

The Friars were up three in the final minute and Bynum let loose a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left on the shot clock. The shot missed, but Douglas Wilson was whistled for a foul. Bynum released the ball before contact, but Wilson appeared to hit the shooter's arm and bump him before he landed.