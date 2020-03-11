NCAA's March Madness tournaments will be played without fans

NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, says NCAA president Mark Emmert.

In a statement Wednesday, Emmert said he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments — which begin next week — with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

The decision comes after the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

The 68-team field for the men's tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday, and the 64-team women's tournament field is to be unveiled Monday.

On the men's side, games begin next week in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor ordered to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.