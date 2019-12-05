Skip to Main Content
Nazem Kadri receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Toronto
Sports·Video

Nazem Kadri receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Toronto

Former Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri played 10 years with the organization before being traded to Colorado during the summer.
Former Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri played 10 years with the organization before being traded to Colorado during the summer. 1:48
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports