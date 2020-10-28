Skip to Main Content
National Lacrosse League targeting April start for next season
National Lacrosse League targeting April start for next season

The National Lacrosse League hopes to start its next season in April. The NLL said Wednesday it is targeting the weekend of April 9-11 to begin play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2019-20 campaign was suspended in March, eventually cancelled

The Canadian Press ·
Dane Dobbie, right, is seen playing for the Calgary Roughnecks against the Colorado Mammoth in May 2019. Calgary went on to defeat the Buffalo Bandits in the 2019 final. (The Canadian Press)

The NLL said Wednesday it is targeting the weekend of April 9-11, 2021 to begin play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season has traditionally started in December or January.

Training camps prior to the league's 35th season would start in March, with some virtual and some in-person. The league has not announced how many games will be played.

The NLL said it is working on several scenarios to deal with regional and federal restrictions.

The league has five Canadian teams — the Halifax Thunderbirds, Toronto Rock, Saskatchewan Rush, Calgary Roughnecks and Vancouver Warriors — and eight American teams.

The 2019-20 NLL season was suspended in March and eventually cancelled.

"We are working with all teams to provide the safest environment and an acceptable level of fans in the stands," NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement. "We understand that current circumstances will dictate whether this plan is achievable, and we will be prepared to remain flexible and pivot as needed."

