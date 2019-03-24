Skip to Main Content
Nathan Chen on winning his second world championship title
Video

Nathan Chen on winning his second world championship title

American figure skater Nathan Chen talks with CBC's Brenda Irving after claiming gold at the figure skating world championships.
American figure skater Nathan Chen talks with CBC's Brenda Irving after claiming gold at the figure skating world championships. 4:28

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us