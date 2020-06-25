'The noose was real': NASCAR releases photo of rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage
FBI determined pull-down handle had been in stall since at least October 2019
Declaring "the noose was real," NASCAR officials on Thursday released a photo of the rope found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation that determined it had been there since last October.
"As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba," NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. "Based on the evidence we had, we thought our drivers — that one of our drivers had been threatened, a driver who had been extremely courageous in recent words and actions. It's our responsibility to react and investigate, and that's exactly what we did."
NASCAR asked officials at every track to check their garages this week. NASCAR said out of 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks, only 11 had a garage door pull-down rope tied in a knot. The only one fashioned in a noose was the one discovered Sunday by a crew member in Wallace's No. 43 garage stall.
NASCAR moved quickly and by Monday, FBI agents were at the track. On Tuesday, authorities said the rope had been hanging there since last fall and thus was not a hate crime targeting the 26-year-old Wallace.
WATCH | NASCAR drivers show support for Bubba Wallace before Talladega:
U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said "nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned" to that same stall.
Phelps said NASCAR had determined the noose was not in place when the October 2019 race weekend began but was created at some point during that weekend," he said. "Given that timing and the garage access policies and procedures at the time, we were unfortunately unable to determine with any certainty who tied this rope in this manner or why it was done."
NASCAR's investigation is over, Phelps said, and cameras will be added to garages moving forward.
