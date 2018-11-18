F3 driver Sophia Floersch reportedly breaks spine in terrifying crash
German teen's car flies over competitors, crashes into track fence at Macau Grand Prix
German Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch reportedly suffered a broken spine in a horrific, high-speed crash at the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.
In the video below, the 17-year-old is seen losing control of her Van Amersfoort Racing car in the Chinese territory and flying over her competitors before slamming into the track fence.
German driver Sophia Florsch involved in major crash at the Macau Grand Prix, fracturing her spine and injuring 4 other people <a href="https://t.co/Has2zRB7WO">pic.twitter.com/Has2zRB7WO</a>—@BNONews
Initial reports stated Floersch was conscious and her vital signs were stable.
She later took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their support.
Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the <a href="https://twitter.com/fia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fia</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hwaag_official?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hwaag_official</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MercedesAMGF1</a> who are taking great care of me.<br>Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.<br>Update soon.—@SophiaFloersch
Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi was also involved in the crash and taken to hospital along with two photographers and a race marshal.
Floersch reportedly lost control in contact down a straightaway, launched off a curb and bounced off Tsuboi's car.
