MLSE to make proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test mandatory for staff, attendees
Player protocols will be determined by corresponding leagues, players association
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment says those looking to access its sports facilities or restaurants will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.
The Toronto-based company said in a release Tuesday that new health and safety protocols will go into effect in mid-September and will apply to employees, event staff and guests.
The company will not make proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test mandatory for players to access facilities.
"Players are subject to specific protocols agreed by their corresponding league and players association," MLSE told CBC Sports in a statement on Tuesday.
MLSE owns the NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors, CFL's Argonauts and Toronto FC of MLS, among other teams.
MLSE operates BMO Field, the home of the Argonauts and Toronto FC, and Ricoh Coliseum, the home of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. Both facilities, located at Exhibition Place, are owned by the City of Toronto.
The company said details and dates on the implementation of the new protocols will be provided in the coming weeks.
With files from CBC Sports' Myles Dichter
