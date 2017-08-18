Michael Wagaman
Latest from Michael Wagaman
Recap
Kawhi Leonard returns to help Raptors improve to NBA-best 11-1
Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and 11 rebounds in his return from an ankle injury, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings 114-105 on Wednesday night to improve the NBA's best record to 11-1.
Basketball -NBA |
Marshawn Lynch dodges any anthem-related questions
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time in training camp and avoided questions regarding his decision to sit during the national anthem before last week's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Football -NFL |
Recap
Blue Jays' offence continues to struggle against Athletics
Jesse Hahn allowed an unearned run over six innings in his return from the disabled list, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Baseball -MLB |