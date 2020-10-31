World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe, WNBA champion Sue Bird announce engagement
Sports stars became 1st openly LGBT couple to appear in ESPN 'Body Issue' in 2018
Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Bird, 40, won her fourth WNBA title with the Storm earlier this month, bouncing back after missing all of the 2019 season due to a knee injury.
Rapinoe, who claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2019 after a career-defining year in which she won her second World Cup title, along with the Golden Boot and Golden Ball, was a regular fixture on the sidelines during the 2020 WNBA season, which took place entirely inside a quarantined setting in Bradenton, Florida, due to the new coronavirus.
The pair, who have been an item for more than three years, became the first openly LGBT couple to appear in the ESPN "Body Issue" in 2018, and have together been vocal advocates for a variety of political and social causes.
The announcement prompted well-wishes from numerous high-profile figures in sport and politics.
"Love will always win," tweeted former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee. "Congratulations, @S10Bird and @mPinoe!"
