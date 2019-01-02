'Mean Gene' Okerlund, the voice of pro wrestling, dead at 76
Broadcast host was as big a WWE star as Hulk Hogan and others he spoke with
Eugene "Mean Gene" Okerlund, who interviewed pro wrestling superstars "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan and became a ring fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.
World Wrestling Entertainment announced Okerlund's death on its website Wednesday. No details were given, but Okerlund's daughter-in-law, Patricia Okerlund, confirmed his death to The Washington Post. A woman who answered the phone at a number listed for Eugene Okerlund in Osprey, Florida, declined comment and referred questions to WWE.
Okerlund started as an interviewer in the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association. He moved to WWE in 1984 and hosted several shows, including "All-American Wrestling," "Tuesday Night Titans" and "Prime Time Wrestling."
Former wrestler and ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura dubbed Okerlund "Mean Gene."
A native of Sisseton, South Dakota, Okerlund was known for his natty attire and moustache. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
So sad to hear of the passing of our friend, Mean Gene Okerlund.<br>I'll always remember Gene with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand and always wanting to help. His was "The Voice" of <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> RIP Gene. <a href="https://t.co/tgS1Yy3VpA">pic.twitter.com/tgS1Yy3VpA</a>—@JerryLawler
