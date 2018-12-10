McGregor, Nurmagomedov suspension hearings postponed
Nevada fight regulators have postponed hearings on the suspensions of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for a brawl after UFC 229 in Las Vegas
Settlement talks to avoid a public hearing are ongoing
State Athletic Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III cited continuing negotiations with Nurmagomedov's attorneys toward a settlement that could avoid a public hearing Jan. 29.
Commission executive Bob Bennett says McGregor's attorneys also received a continuance.
Marnell has said fines and punishment of up to a lifetime ban could be considered for the Irishman and the Russian from Dagestan.
He says the suspensions will continue until an investigation is complete.
Both fighters were suspended and the board withheld $1-million US of Nurmagomedov's purse after the Oct. 6 brawl at T-Mobile Arena.
Nurmagomedov (27-0) defeated McGregor (21-4) in the fourth round.
