Skip to Main Content
McEachran takes home slopestyle silver at X Games
Sports·Video

McEachran takes home slopestyle silver at X Games

Canadian Evan McEachran won his first-career medal at the X Games in Aspen on Saturday.
Canadian Evan McEachran won his first-career medal at the X Games in Aspen on Saturday. 1:06
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports