Skip to Main Content
McDavid goes between his legs for 40th goal of season
Video

McDavid goes between his legs for 40th goal of season

On Thursday, Connor McDavid became the first Oiler since Jari Kurri to score 40 goals in back-to-back seasons.
On Thursday, Connor McDavid became the first Oiler since Jari Kurri to score 40 goals in back-to-back seasons. 0:24