Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix for record 10th straight F1 victory

25-year-old breaks tie with Sebastian Vettel for most consecutive F1 wins

Daniella Matar · The Associated Press ·
A men's F1 driver races around the track.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during his win at the F1 Grand Prix of Italy on Sunday (Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen secured a record 10th straight win with a victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, with a Red Bull one-two on Ferrari's home track in Monza.

Another flawless performance from the two-time defending champion saw Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by 6.802 seconds. Carlos Sainz Jr. was third, 11.082 behind Verstappen and just ahead of Charles Leclerc as the two Ferrari drivers battled for the final spot on Monza's iconic podium.

Verstappen had started second, behind Sainz, but eventually got past him at the start of lap 15 and from then on — just like the rest of the season — no one could match the Red Bull pace.

The record became all but a foregone conclusion as Verstappen began to pull away, swiftly building an advantage of more than five seconds five laps later.

The victory also saw Verstappen increase his huge championship lead to 145 points in a crushingly dominant season for the 25-year-old Dutchman.

Verstappen has won 12 of the 14 races for unbeaten Red Bull and matched Sebastian Vettel's F1 record of nine straight victories last weekend at the Dutch GP. Perez has the other two victories.

It was a second straight victory for Verstappen at Monza. Before last year he had never finished the Italian GP higher than fifth.

