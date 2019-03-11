Video

Match Wrap: Kevin Koe's Alberta rink rally in 10th end to win 2019 Brier

Trailing by one in the 10th end, Koe stepped up and nailed a double takeout to score two, edging Brendan Bottcher's Wild Card team 4-3 to win the 2019 Brier.

Social Sharing

Trailing by one in the 10th end, Koe stepped up and nailed a double takeout to score two, edging Brendan Bottcher's Wild Card team 4-3 to win the 2019 Brier. 1:48

Popular Now Find more popular stories