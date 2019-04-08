Skip to Main Content
Match Wrap: Kevin Koe, Canada fall to Niklas Edin in men's world curling final
Sports·Video

Match Wrap: Kevin Koe, Canada fall to Niklas Edin in men's world curling final

Kevin Koe's run at the world men's curling championships came up a bit short as his Canadian rink fell to Niklas Edin's Swedish rink 7-2 in the men's final.
Kevin Koe's run at the world men's curling championships came up a bit short as his Canadian rink fell to Niklas Edin's Swedish rink 7-2 in the men's final. 1:58