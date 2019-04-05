Skip to Main Content
Match Wrap: Canada's Kevin Koe falls to Scotland at Men's curling worlds
Sports·Video

Match Wrap: Canada's Kevin Koe falls to Scotland at Men's curling worlds

Scotland skip Bruce Mouat scored three in the 10th end to beat Kevin Koe's Canadian rink 8-6 at the men's curling world championships in Lethbridge, Alberta.
Scotland skip Bruce Mouat scored three in the 10th end to beat Kevin Koe's Canadian rink 8-6 at the men's curling world championships in Lethbridge, Alberta. 1:11