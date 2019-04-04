Skip to Main Content
Match Wrap: Canada crumbles in 2nd straight loss at worlds
Video

Kevin Koe's rink fell 9-4 to the defending champions from Sweden to wrap up an 0-2 day at the men's world curling championship.
