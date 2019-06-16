Skip to Main Content
Match Wrap: Auger-Aliasime falls to Berrettini in Stuttgart Open Final
Sports·Video

Match Wrap: Auger-Aliasime falls to Berrettini in Stuttgart Open Final

Matteo Berrettini knocked off Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to win the Stuttgart Open.
Matteo Berrettini knocked off Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to win the Stuttgart Open. 1:14