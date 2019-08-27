Skip to Main Content
Match Wrap: Andreescu advances to 2nd round of U.S. Open
Sports·Video

Match Wrap: Andreescu advances to 2nd round of U.S. Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats Katie Volynets in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats Katie Volynets in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. 1:14
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports