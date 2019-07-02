Skip to Main Content
Marnie McBean on the 'silent impact' of being Canada's chef de mission
Sports·Video

Canada's chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics believes being even a small part of Olympians' success means a job well done.
