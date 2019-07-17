Skip to Main Content
Markus Thormeyer | The First and Last 50 metres
Sports·Video

Markus Thormeyer | The First and Last 50 metres

Thormeyer says his 200-metre backstroke actually begins at the 100m mark. Here's why.
Thormeyer says his 200-metre backstroke actually begins at the 100m mark. Here's why. 1:02
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports