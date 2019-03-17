Skip to Main Content
Marielle Thompson claims ski cross gold in Switzerland
Video

Marielle Thompson claims ski cross gold in Switzerland

Canada's Marielle Thompson finishes 1st at the final ski cross World Cup event of the season.
Canada's Marielle Thompson finishes 1st at the final ski cross World Cup event of the season. 3:50

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us