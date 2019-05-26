Canada's Lysanne Richard held off high diving podium in China
Montreal athlete places 4th in women's 20m, fellow Canadian Aimee Harrison 13th
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia continues to rule the high diving world and be a formidable challenge to Montreal's Lysanne Richard.
Iffland, the reigning three-time cliff diving World Series champion, opened the season on April 13 by winning on the Philippines' Palawan Island.
On Sunday, she earned 70.20 points for her 5143D (forward two somersaults 1 ½ twist) and 96.90 for her 5461C (inward three somersaults ½ twist).
"I could feel the pressure and all the eyes were on me, but I could manage it," Iffland said in a story published to the official FINA website.
A mother of three, Richard was third on Palawan Island and was third in the overall standings last year.
WATCH | Canada's Lysanne Richard opens the cliff diving season with a 3rd place finish:
Jacqueline Valente of Brazil placed second (309.75) and repeatedly kissed her silver medal and waved her fists to the sky.
Winnipeg-born Aimee Harrison, who is pursuing a psychology degree at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, finished 13th in the field of 15 with 233.10 points.
Among the 22-year-old's goals is to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Harrison competes in one-metre and three-metres events at the NCAA level.
