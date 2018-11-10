Lysanne Richard off to high diving worlds after silver showing in Abu Dhabi
Canadian reaches goal of top-3 finish at FINA World Cup, optimistic about 2019 season
Montreal's Lysanne Richard won the silver medal on Saturday in the women's 21-metre event at the FINA World Cup in Abu Dhabi to qualify for next year's world championships in high diving.
Watch Richard's world championship-qualifying performance:
Richard, 37, was also second after the first day of competition. The 2016 FINA World Cup champion ensured her ranking in the last dive, receiving 87.75 points from the judges.
"I am really excited with this medal," said Richard, who missed most of 2017 with a neck injury. "My goal was to be in the top 3 and to get a silver here I couldn't expect more."
This World Cup is a qualifying event for the 2019 FINA World Championships and the first eight ranked women are automatically selected.
"I performed well here, so I am quite optimistic on a good 2019 season," Richard added.
Watch all of Saturday's action:
