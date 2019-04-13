Lysanne Richard 3rd in opening leg of cliff diving World Series
Canadian will compete at world championships this summer in South Korea
Montreal's Lysanne Richard opened this year's cliff diving World Series on Saturday with a third-place finish on the Philippines' Palawan Island.
The women, who jump from 21 metres (63 feet), must nominate one different dive before each of the four rounds with the different levels of difficulty based on a combination of multiple twists and somersaults.
Richard, a former Cirque du Soleil performer, placed third in the overall standings last year with 690 points, 140 behind Iffland.
In November, Iffland won the FINA high diving World Cup title in Abu Dhabi with 322.95 points, defeating the 37-year-old Richard, who qualified for this summer's world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
WATCH | Canada's Lysanne Richard qualify for high-diving worlds:
The 2016 FINA World Cup champion missed the entire 2017 season due to a neck injury.
Next on the seven-stop tour is Dublin on May 12.
