Skip to Main Content
Lucic, Gabriel exchange blows in marathon heavyweight bout
Video

Lucic, Gabriel exchange blows in marathon heavyweight bout

Early in the 1st period, Edmonton's Milan Lucic dropped the gloves with New Jersey's Kurtis Gabriel in a spirited tilt that lasted well over a minute.
Early in the 1st period, Edmonton's Milan Lucic dropped the gloves with New Jersey's Kurtis Gabriel in a spirited tilt that lasted well over a minute. 1:10

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us