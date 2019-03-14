Video

Lucic, Gabriel exchange blows in marathon heavyweight bout

Early in the 1st period, Edmonton's Milan Lucic dropped the gloves with New Jersey's Kurtis Gabriel in a spirited tilt that lasted well over a minute.

