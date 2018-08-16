Watch Canada compete at the wheelchair basketball world championships

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET to watch live action from the 2018 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships.

CBC Sports will stream all of the Canadian men's and women's games at the tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

Action begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the Canadian men taking on Morocco, followed by Canada's women playing Great Britain at 8 a.m. ET.

Women's preliminary schedule

Friday, Aug. 17 – 8 a.m. ET – Canada vs Great Britain

Saturday, Aug. 18 – 6:15 a.m. ET – Spain vs Canada

Sunday, Aug. 19 – 11:30 a.m. ET – Australia vs Canada

Tuesday, Aug. 21 – 12 p.m. ET – Canada vs Netherlands

Wednesday, Aug. 22 – 3:30 a.m. ET – Canada vs Brazil

Women's roster

Sandrine Bérubé (Beauharnois, Que.)

Kady Dandeneau (Pender Island, B.C.)

Erica Gavel (Prince Albert, Sask.)

Melanie Hawtin (Oakville, Ont.)

Maude Jacques (Lac-Beauport, Que.)

Puisand Lai (Toronto)

Rosalie Lalonde (Saint-Clet, Que.)

Tara Llanes (North Vancouver, B.C.)

Cindy Ouellet (Quebec City)

Tamara Steeves (Mississauga, Ont.)

Élodie Tessier (Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, Que.)

Arinn Young (Legal, Alta.)

Men's preliminary schedule

Friday, Aug. 17 – 5:45 a.m. ET – Morocco vs Canada

Sunday, Aug. 19 – 12 p.m. ET – Germany vs Canada

Monday, Aug. 20 – 6:15 a.m. ET – Canada vs Iran

Men's roster