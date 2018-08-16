Coming Up
Watch Canada compete at the wheelchair basketball world championships
The Canadian men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams are at the 2018 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships and CBC Sports will be streaming every one of their matches. Action begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET as the men take on Morocco.
Live coverage begins from Germany on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET to watch live action from the 2018 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships.
CBC Sports will stream all of the Canadian men's and women's games at the tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Action begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the Canadian men taking on Morocco, followed by Canada's women playing Great Britain at 8 a.m. ET.
Women's preliminary schedule
- Friday, Aug. 17 – 8 a.m. ET – Canada vs Great Britain
- Saturday, Aug. 18 – 6:15 a.m. ET – Spain vs Canada
- Sunday, Aug. 19 – 11:30 a.m. ET – Australia vs Canada
- Tuesday, Aug. 21 – 12 p.m. ET – Canada vs Netherlands
- Wednesday, Aug. 22 – 3:30 a.m. ET – Canada vs Brazil
Women's roster
- Sandrine Bérubé (Beauharnois, Que.)
- Kady Dandeneau (Pender Island, B.C.)
- Erica Gavel (Prince Albert, Sask.)
- Melanie Hawtin (Oakville, Ont.)
- Maude Jacques (Lac-Beauport, Que.)
- Puisand Lai (Toronto)
- Rosalie Lalonde (Saint-Clet, Que.)
- Tara Llanes (North Vancouver, B.C.)
- Cindy Ouellet (Quebec City)
- Tamara Steeves (Mississauga, Ont.)
- Élodie Tessier (Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, Que.)
- Arinn Young (Legal, Alta.)
Men's preliminary schedule
- Friday, Aug. 17 – 5:45 a.m. ET – Morocco vs Canada
- Sunday, Aug. 19 – 12 p.m. ET – Germany vs Canada
- Monday, Aug. 20 – 6:15 a.m. ET – Canada vs Iran
Men's roster
- Patrick Anderson (Fergus, Ont.)
- Vincent Dallaire (Quebec City)
- David Eng (Montreal)
- Nikola Goncin (Regina)
- Bo Hedges (Wonowon, B.C.)
- Colin Higgins (Rothesay, N.B.)
- Chad Jassman (Calgary)
- Lee Melymick (Toronto)
- Tyler Miller (Kitchener, Ont.)
- Ben Moronchuk (Edmonton)
- Garrett Ostepchuk (Regina)
- Jonathan Vermette (Sherbrooke, Que.)
