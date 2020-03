Watch U Sports Final 8 men's basketball championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the U Sports Final 8 men's basketball championships.

Friday's coverage features quarter-final matches at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. ET.

Men's tournament schedule

Friday - quarter-finals:

Alberta vs. Western (1 p.m. ET)

Calgary vs. Carelton (3 p.m. ET)

Bishop's vs. UBC (6 p.m. ET)

Ottawa vs. Dalhousie (8 p.m. ET)

Saturday



Consolation semis

TBD vs. TBD (1 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday

Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD (6 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday

Consolation final

TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. ET)

Sunday