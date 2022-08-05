Watch the 2022 Canada Summer Games
Watch live coverage of the 2022 Canada Summer Games from Niagara, Ont.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
CBC Sports is the exclusive Canadian home for the 2022 Canada Summer Games.
Click on the video player above on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the opening ceremony from Niagara, Ont.
Live action begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the swimming finals in the women's 1,500m freestyle, men's 800m freestyle, 200m Para freestyle, 400m Para freestyle, and the 4X200m relay.
Coverage of the Games runs through the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 21.
WATCH | A look back at the first Canada Games:
