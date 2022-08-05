Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·Live

Watch the 2022 Canada Summer Games

Watch live coverage of the 2022 Canada Summer Games from Niagara, Ont.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2022 Canada Summer Games on CBC: Opening Ceremony

19 minutes ago
Live
Commencing with a "Parade of Teams" the 2022 Canada Summer Games Opening Ceremonies will showcase Niagara's culture and history.

CBC Sports is the exclusive Canadian home for the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Click on the video player above  on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the opening ceremony from Niagara, Ont.

Live action begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the swimming finals in the women's 1,500m freestyle, men's 800m freestyle, 200m Para freestyle, 400m Para freestyle, and the 4X200m relay.

Coverage of the Games runs through the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 21.

WATCH | A look back at the first Canada Games:

A look back at the first Canada Games ahead of Niagara 2022

1 day ago
Duration 0:45
CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo explains the history of the Canada Games ahead of Niagara 2022.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now