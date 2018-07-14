Click on the video player above to watch the Canada Cup Women's International Softball Championships from Surrey, B.C.

Canada Elite opens the tournament against the Calahoo Erins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a tilt with the White Rock Renegades senior team at 9 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 4 p.m. to watch Canada Elite in action against Triple Crown Colorado and against New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the event which concludes with the bronze and gold medal matches on Sunday, July 22.