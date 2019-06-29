Skip to Main Content
(Live at 9:40 am ET) 2019 Irish Derby - Horse Racing on CBC
Sports·Live

(Live at 9:40 am ET) 2019 Irish Derby - Horse Racing on CBC

Watch horseracing from the Curragh Racecourse in Curragh, Ireland.
Watch horseracing from the Curragh Racecourse in Curragh, Ireland. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports