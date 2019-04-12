Skip to Main Content
(Live at 9:30 am ET) 2019 World Synchronized Figure Skating Championship on CBC: Short Program
Sports·Live

(Live at 9:30 am ET) 2019 World Synchronized Figure Skating Championship on CBC: Short Program

World Synchronized Figure Skating Championship Short Program from the Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland.
World Synchronized Figure Skating Championship Short Program from the Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland. 0:00