Skip to Main Content
(Live at 9:00 pm ET) Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Hamilton Honey Badgers at Edmonton Stingers
Sports·Live

(Live at 9:00 pm ET) Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Hamilton Honey Badgers at Edmonton Stingers

The Hamilton Honey Bagers don't care that they're playing the Edmonton Stingers in their home arena in Edmonton, AB.
The Hamilton Honey Bagers don't care that they're playing the Edmonton Stingers in their home arena in Edmonton, AB. 0:00