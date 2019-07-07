Skip to Main Content
(Live at 8:45 pm ET) 2019 National Pro Fastpitch on CBC: Canadian Wild at Aussie Peppers - Game 2
Sports·Live

(Live at 8:45 pm ET) 2019 National Pro Fastpitch on CBC: Canadian Wild at Aussie Peppers - Game 2

From Caswell Park in Mankato, MN
From Caswell Park in Mankato, MN 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports