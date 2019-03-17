Skip to Main Content
(Live at 7:30 pm ET) 2019 USport & Canadian College Curling Championships on CBC - Match 3
(Live at 7:30 pm ET) 2019 USport & Canadian College Curling Championships on CBC - Match 3

Match 3 of College Curling from Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton, NB.
