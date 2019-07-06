Skip to Main Content
(Live at 7:00 pm ET) Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton Stingers at Guelph Nighthawks
Sports·Live

(Live at 7:00 pm ET) Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton Stingers at Guelph Nighthawks

The Guelph Nighthawks hosts the Edmonton Stingers in Guelph, ON.
The Guelph Nighthawks hosts the Edmonton Stingers in Guelph, ON. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports