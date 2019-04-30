Skip to Main Content
(Live at 7:00 pm ET) 2019 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships on CBC: Semifinal
Sports·Live

(Live at 7:00 pm ET) 2019 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships on CBC: Semifinal

Watch the semifinals in Wheelchair Curling from Boucherville, QC.
Watch the semifinals in Wheelchair Curling from Boucherville, QC. 0:00