Skip to Main Content
(Live at 7:00 am ET) Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Team Event - Soldeu
Live

(Live at 7:00 am ET) Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Team Event - Soldeu

The Team Event finals from the Grandvalira's Avet and Àliga slopes in Soldeu, Andorra.
The Team Event finals from the Grandvalira's Avet and Àliga slopes in Soldeu, Andorra. 0:00

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us