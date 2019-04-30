Skip to Main Content
(Live at 7:00 am ET) 2019 World Para Hockey Championships on CBC: South Korea vs Canada
Sports·Live

(Live at 7:00 am ET) 2019 World Para Hockey Championships on CBC: South Korea vs Canada

Canada takes on South Korea in a rematch of the 2018 Paralympic Semifinals. From Ostravar, Czech Republic.
Canada takes on South Korea in a rematch of the 2018 Paralympic Semifinals. From Ostravar, Czech Republic. 0:00