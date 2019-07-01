Skip to Main Content
(Live at 6:00 pm ET) 2019 National Pro Fastpitch on CBC: Canadian Wild at Chicago Bandits - Double Header
Sports·Live

(Live at 6:00 pm ET) 2019 National Pro Fastpitch on CBC: Canadian Wild at Chicago Bandits - Double Header

6:00 pm for Game 1. 8:30 pm for Game 2. From Rosemont Stadium in Rosemont, IL.
6:00 pm for Game 1. 8:30 pm for Game 2. From Rosemont Stadium in Rosemont, IL. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports