Skip to Main Content
(Live at 5:45 am ET) 2019 World Team Trophy in Figure Skating on CBC: Men's Free Program
Sports·Live

(Live at 5:45 am ET) 2019 World Team Trophy in Figure Skating on CBC: Men's Free Program

Men's free program from the Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka, Japan.
Men's free program from the Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka, Japan. 0:00