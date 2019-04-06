Skip to Main Content
(Live at 5:00 pm ET) Road to the Olympic Games: 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix on CBC: Canada Cup - Calgary
Sports·Live

(Live at 5:00 pm ET) Road to the Olympic Games: 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix on CBC: Canada Cup - Calgary

Watch as the world's best divers compete in Calgary.
Watch as the world's best divers compete in Calgary. 0:00