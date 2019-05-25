Skip to Main Content
(Live at 4:30 am ET) HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series on CBC: London
Sports·Live

(Live at 4:30 am ET) HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series on CBC: London

Watch as Canada competes against the world's best rugby sevens teams from Twickenham Stadium in London, England.
Watch as Canada competes against the world's best rugby sevens teams from Twickenham Stadium in London, England. 0:00