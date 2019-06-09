Skip to Main Content
(Live at 4:10 pm ET) 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League on CBC: Canada vs Serbia
Sports·Live

(Live at 4:10 pm ET) 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League on CBC: Canada vs Serbia

Canada and Serbia goes head to head at The Arena at TD Place at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa .
Canada and Serbia goes head to head at The Arena at TD Place at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa . 0:00