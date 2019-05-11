Skip to Main Content
(Live at 4:00 pm ET) HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series: Langford
Sports·Live

(Live at 4:00 pm ET) HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series: Langford

Watch Canada's Women Rugby Sevens compete against the world's best at Mikuni World Stadium in langford, Canada.
Watch Canada's Women Rugby Sevens compete against the world's best at Mikuni World Stadium in langford, Canada. 0:00